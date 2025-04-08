Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Wärtsilä’s €50M R&D investment to support development of future fuel-ready engines

Research & Development
April 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Finnish company Wärtsilä has revealed plans to invest €50 million in expanding its research and development (R&D) center in Vaasa, aiming to meet the growing demand for sustainable technologies and alternative fuels in maritime and energy sectors.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The investment will be utilized for the nearly 8,000 square meter extension of Wärtsilä’s Sustainable Technology Hub which was commissioned in 2022.

Through this expansion, the technology company expects to enhance its R&D capabilities and facilities, developing and delivering sustainable technologies in marine and energy and supporting fuel applications needed in the future.

The investment is also anticipated to accelerate product development and time to market, reduce testing time and costs, cut test-related emissions, and create the potential for future growth of manufacturing capacity and volumes at the Sustainable Technology Hub.

The extension is expected to be completed in 2028.

“The widely adopted target of reaching net zero in our industries in marine and energy around 2050 is the lifespan of a single vessel or power plant away. Thus, the technology decisions for new assets are being made now. It is therefore crucial for our customers that our solutions are fuel flexible and capable of running on sustainable fuels once these become more broadly available,” said Juha Kytölä, Director, R&D and Engineering, Power Supply. 

“This new investment in the Sustainable Technology Hub and new R&D testing capabilities will strongly support us in developing engines that can flexibly run on low- and zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia, hydrogen, and methanol. These technologies and related services help our customers reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and lower costs.”

