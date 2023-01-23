Thome Group transfers 100 ships to Marlink’s hybrid network

January 23, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Marlink, the smart solutions company, has signed an agreement to provide hybrid network connectivity services to at least 100 ships operated by Singapore-based shipmanager Thome Group.

Under the contract, the vessels will be equipped with Marlink’s high-speed VSAT service as well as L-band back-up.

Thome selected Marlink to streamline and harmonise data services across the fleet, accelerating its digitalisation strategy and collecting business critical operational data required for smart vessel operations. The new contract also ensures that Thome-managed vessels have sufficient bandwidth to keep crew connected with family and friends.

“We look forward to helping Thome create a leaner, more agile fleet, able to work with complete flexibility and achieve higher efficiency,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink.

“Thome’s reputation with its customers rests on our ability to present the most innovative solutions in ways that can be easily adopted regardless of ship type or trading pattern,” said Say Toon Foo, Vice President IT, Thome Group.

The deal is being announced on the heels of Thome’s merger plans with OSM Maritime. The ship management companies have agreed to a merger of the two companies, and the combined company will be named OSM Thome.

The headquarters of the combined company will be located in Arendal, Norway, with strong technical management hubs maintained in Singapore and Europe.

Today, the two companies manage 1,000 ships, whereof 450 ships on full technical management, and 550 ships on crew management.

Completion of the merger of the two companies is conditional upon approval from the competition and other relevant authorities, which is anticipated during the first quarter of 2023.