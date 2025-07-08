Rovco and Vaarst’s recently shut-down brand acquired by Swiss group

Rovco and Vaarst's new brand makes €17.8M investment in its fleet
Business & Finance
July 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Rosenxt UK, part of Swiss technology group Rosenxt Holding, has acquired selected assets and talent from subsea robotics and engineering firm Beam, which ceased operations earlier this year.

Source: Beam

Beam, formed by the merger of UK-based providers of tech-powered offshore wind solutions Rovco and Vaarst in 2024, ceased trading in May, which led to the loss of 162 jobs.

According to Rosenxt, the acquisition does not constitute a continuation of all Beam’s former operations, but represents a carefully considered consolidation of high-value competencies, focused on integrating key technical assets, welcoming expert talent, and establishing a foundation for future development.

Even before ceasing operations, Beam was a highly interesting company for Rosenxt, particularly due to its technologies in the field of autonomous underwater systems and AI-powered sensor technologies, a spokesperson from the company said.

“Beam’s innovative legacy aligns with Rosenxt’s ambitious long-term vision,” said Hermann Rosen, Rosenxt’s Chairman of the Board. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to lead in next-generation subsea technologies, looking at least 10 years ahead.”

In the coming months, Rosenxt said it would concentrate on evaluating and aligning the acquired capabilities with its strategy, with a focus on growth in Aberdeen and Bristol.

“We acknowledge the uncertainty experienced by clients, partners, and former employees following Beam’s abrupt closure,” said Dirk van Vinckenroye, General Manager of Rosenxt. “With this acquisition, we are laying the groundwork for a new chapter — one that values stability as much as innovation.”

