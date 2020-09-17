Thousands of Maersk jobs to be affected by reorganization

September 17, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Over 26,000 people are expected to be affected by Maersk’s internal reshuffling, a company spokesperson confirmed to Offshore Energy-Green Marine.

“Some will experience big changes, others small. Some are moving to new jobs, and a smaller number will, unfortunately, become redundant, which we take very seriously,” Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk, said.

Maersk is still determining the exact number of positions that would be made redundant across the impacted locations.

As reported earlier, the Danish container shipping major plans to integrate the Safmarine brand into Maersk as part of its transformation into an integrated container transport and logistics company.

In addition, the Damco brand’s Air and LCL (Less than Container Load) offering will be combined with Maersk’s logistics and services products to complement its end-to-end offering.

Hamburg Süd is also undergoing changes in its organizational structure as part of the process.

In the company’s regions, the organizational and geographical area structure will be more aligned with that of the parent brand and a multi-brand Regional Ocean Management team will set up

The company will remain a separate brand but its back office will be rolled into that of Maersk.

The total number of employees in the brands are; Safmarine (1100), Damco Freight Forwarding (2300), and Hamburg Süd (4500).