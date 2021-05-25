Thun Tankers welcomes 3rd gas-powered newbuild

May 25, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Thun Tankers has taken delivery of Thun Equality, the third “E-Class” LNG-powered tanker built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V in the Netherlands.

Upon delivery, the Thun Equality will be trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance network.

“Equality describes how we want to approach people and the societies where we operate. With today’s delivery, we in Thun Tankers

would like to wish the vessel and her crew fair winds with safe and sustainable sailings,” Joakim Lund, CCO at Thun Tankers BV, said.

The E-class vessels are a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet and focus on efficiency and environmental design features.

The new vessels have a 35% lower fuel consumption with an increased cargo intake, produce 50% less CO2 emissions, 86% less NOx and 99% less SOx and particles emissions respectively. They also produce lower noise levels, according to the shipping company.

Thun Equality is the third in a series of four ordered, gas-powered new oil/chemical tankers. It was launched on March 1st at the Leer yard of Ferus Smit.

The LNG-fueled tanker has a pressurized tank installed on the tank deck. The ship measures 7,999 in DWT and features 9540 m3 cubic volume in 9 coated cargo tanks, suited for MARPOL and IMO type II emical cargoes. It will be driven by a 2,999 kW Wartsila 6L34DF main engine. The Iceclass 1A FS tanker is suitable for year-round Baltic service.







