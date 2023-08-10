Thyssenkrupp Uhde to run feasibility study for Han-Ho H2 hub project

August 10, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Thyssenkrupp Uhde, a Germany-based subsidiary of Thyssenkrupp that specializes in chemical engineering, has been engaged by Ark Energy, an Australian renewable energy company, on behalf of the Han-Ho H2 consortium, to deliver a feasibility study to support the development of the Han-Ho H2 hub project.

The study, set to involve a comprehensive techno-economic analysis of the power-to-ammonia value chain using Thyssenkrupp Uhde’s proprietary RHAMFS® methodology, is expected to allow the Han-Ho H2 consortium to advance through the commercial and regulatory phases of the project.

According to Thyssenkrup, the goal is to evaluate the influence of various factors on the overall cost-effectiveness of the green ammonia plant and explore multiple scenarios to identify optimal plant designs.

The company will also provide technology, engineering services and integration know-how for the green ammonia facility based on its ammonia synthesis technology.

Thore Lohmann, Executive Director, Fertilizer & Methanol at Thyssenkrupp Uhde, said: “With new partnerships like this one with Ark Energy, we are building a sound business case for this groundbreaking green energy project and taking an important step towards climate-friendly production of green ammonia.”

Daniel Kim, CEO of Ark Energy, commented: “We have valued Thyssenkrupp Uhde’s contribution during the concept stage of our Han-Ho H2 hub, and look forward to working even more closely with them during the feasibility stage.”

To note, besides Ark Energy, the Han-Ho H2 consortium involves three Korean conglomerate groups, Korea Zinc, Hanwha Impact and SK Gas.

The project seeks to build a green energy supply chain exporting up to 1.8 million tons of green ammonia per annum from Australia to the Republic of Korea by 2030.

