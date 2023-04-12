Titan completes ship-to-ship bunkering of NYK’s LNG-fueled Jasmine Leader

April 12, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Low and zero-emission fuels supplier Titan has completed ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation on LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Jasmine Leader owned by Japanese shipping company NYK Line.

Courtesy of Titan

According to Titan, the operation was executed on 8 April in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium using the 6,200 cbm LNG bunker vessel Optimus. Prior to this, the PCTC completed her LNG bunkering with FueLNG Bellina on 8 March in Singapore.

Jasmine Leader was delivered to NYK in February this year as the first in a series of four PCTCs China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) is building for the company under a contract signed in 2021.

The operation in Belgium marks Titan’s first ship-to-ship bunkering operation on one of NYK Line’s vessels and corresponds to the first one of a term contract the company has with NYK.

From 25 to 29 March, the company also performed gas-up and cool-down of one of the tanks on NYK’s LNG carrier Grace Emilia in the port of Algeciras in Spain. The vessel was built in 2021 by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and it has a total capacity of 174,000 cbm.