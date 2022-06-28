Titan delivers LNG to Vox Ariane dredger

June 28, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Dutch fuel supplier to the marine industry Titan has delivered around 350 tonnes of LNG to Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Ariane.

Courtesy of Titan

Titan said in a social media post it successfully delivered LNG to the dredger at the Greenport Terminal in Eemshaven, Rotterdam. The delivery took place last Friday.

The Vox Ariane is the first hopper in Van Oord’s fleet equipped with an LNG fuel system. Moreover, it is the first dual-fuel dredger built in Singapore and the first of three identical dredgers that Keppel O&M is building for Van Oord.

The high-specification dredger has a hopper capacity of 10,500 cubic metres. Built to the IMO Tier III requirements and regulations, the dredger includes several features that considerably reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Also, the TSHD has obtained the Green Passport and Clean Ship Notation from Bureau Veritas.