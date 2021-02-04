Titan LNG charters Green Zeebruge from NYK

February 4, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Titan LNG, a Dutch independent LNG supplier, has chartered the Green Zeebrugge LNG bunkering vessel on a long-term deal starting February 2021.

Courtesy of Titan LNG

The 5,200-cbm vessel, previously known as Engie Zeebrugge, has been chartered from NYK Line. Titan LNG on Thursday said it will use the vessel to supply LNG to larger LNG-fueled vessels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.

The Green Zeebrugge is added to the two already operational barges (FlexFueler’s 001 and 002) and will provide better loading economics for Titan LNG, the company said.

Commenting on the deal, Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s commercial director marine said, “January has proven exceptionally busy, underlining the timeliness of our decision to secure this additional capacity. Titan LNG caried out seven LNG operations during one weekend, three of which were to large crude shuttle tankers from Equinor, a term contract partner of Titan’s. Using the Green Zeebrugge we were able to ensure safe and timely deliveries to all the vessels.”

Longer-term, this charter will increase the accessibility and thereby the uptake of LNG as a marine fuel, the statement reads.

Titan LNG supports shipowners in taking active steps to meet 2030 and 2050 emissions targets with (bio) LNG and other emission reduction strategies.

Schaap continued, “Establishing agreements such as these will help provide greater accessibility to the fuel, enabling more shipping companies to start the journey towards a zero-carbon future today.”

With the anticipated further acceleration of LNG bunkering demand, Titan LNG is taking steps to realize the needed infrastructure in European ports. A variety of LNG bunker vessels enables the use of LNG as a marine fuel to grow quickly.

The Titan LNG Hyperion, the 8,000-cbm vessel that is nearing Final Investment Decision, will add extra proprietary capacity that will be available in early 2023. Titan LNG expects to have the largest network of LNG bunkering vessels in Europe by 2025.

Titan LNG added that it will soon supply bio-LNG which can be dropped in and blended with LNG using existing infrastructure and engine technology.

The next step of using green hydrogen to convert into E-Fuels (synthetic LG) is under development by Titan for implementation in 2024.

From all available E-Fuels like ammonia and methanol, synthetic LG is the only fuel with global existing infrastructure to serve the marine industry and the best energy density.