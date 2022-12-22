TKF building offshore wind cable factory in Eemshaven

December 22, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Twentsche Kabelfabriek (TKF) has started the construction of a new cable factory at the Beatrixhaven site in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

Groningen Seaports – Koos Boertjens

According to Groningen Seaports, TKF will use the new factory to produce subsea cables to connect wind turbines from offshore wind farms to power stations.

The new facility will be complementing TKF’s existing production in Haaksbergen and Lochem, and will have a substantially higher production capacity than the facility in Lochem.

The 7-hectare site is located behind the heavy cargo quay in Beatrixhaven, where TKF expects to start production by the end of 2023.

TKF has been contracted as a cable supplier on several projects over past few years, including the inter-array cables at the now-operational Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany, the upcoming German offshore wind farm Baltic Eagle, and the Dutch Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm, which will go into full operation next year.