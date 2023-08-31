TMC’s compressors selected for MOL’s six LNG carriers

August 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Hanwha Ocean has selected Norway-based TMC Compressors to deliver the complete marine compressed air system to six LNG carriers the Korean shipbuilder will deliver to Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

TMC Compressors

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has selected TMC to provide control, service air and nitrogen feed air compressors to each of the six vessels. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The six LNG carriers will each have a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters of LNG. TMC will manufacture the equipment in Europe and ship it Hanwha Ocean in South Korea.

“We are delighted to once again be given the opportunity to supply our energy-efficient compressors to them,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Meanwhile, TMC Compressors has scored many orders to supply compressors for LNG carriers. The company was selected by different shipyards to provide the equipment for Maran Gas and Adnoc’s LNG carriers. One of the recent orders includes the delivery of the marine compressed air system to 12 LNG carriers Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is building for undisclosed client.