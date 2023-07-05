SHI taps TMC for compressor deliveries to 12 LNG carriers

July 5, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has chosen Norway-based supplier TMC Compressors to deliver the marine compressed air system to 12 LNG carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for an undisclosed client.

Illustration; Archive; Courtesy of Samsung Heavy Industries

Specifically, TMC is expected to deliver a complete marine compressed air system, including control, service air and N2 compressors to each of the 12 LNG vessels.

TMC said it will manufacture the equipment in Europe and then ship it to SHI in Korea. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

To note, according to TMC, the carriers will each have a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters LNG.

“It goes without saying that being chosen to supply the compressed air system to 12 vessels is a major award. We are highly familiar with SHI’s expectations and demands to their subcontractors, and SHI knows our compressor technology well,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of sales and business development.

This year, TMC was contracted to supply marine compressed air systems for multiple LNG carriers.

In May, it was chosen by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to supply the systems for two LNG vessels under construction for Maran Gas Maritime, and in March, to deliver the system to six LNG carriers that Jiangnan Shipyard is building for ADNOC Logistics & Services.

Other orders include those for BW LNG and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), contracted by DSME and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

