Tompkins stepping down as Modus CEO
Subsea services player Modus Seabed Intervention said that Jake Tompkins is resigning from his role as CEO of the company.
Tompkins is stepping down in order to pursue independent business interests, fulfilling a long-held ambition, the company said in a statement.
He will continue in an advisory capacity until his planned departure at the end of March 2021.
Modus also noted that Tompkins will remain on the parent company board.
Nigel Ward will take up the role of managing director with immediate effect.
Ward has been with the company since its inception in 2008 and previously held the role of chief commercial officer.
