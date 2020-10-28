Total charters LNG-fueled Aframax quartet

October 28, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

In its bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transportation, Total has chartered four LNG-fueled Aframax-type vessels.

Courtesy of Total

The company said on Wednesday the vessels, each with a capacity of 110,000 tons of crude oil or refined products, will be delivered in 2023 and will join the time-chartered fleet of Total.

The first two vessels will be chartered from shipowner Hafnia, and the remaining two from Viken Shipping.

The vessels have been designed with LNG propulsion technologies to reduce emissions. This enables a significant decrease in Greenhouse Gases, of more than 5,000 tons per year and per ship compared to conventional vessels.

“This chartering contract is in line with our Climate Ambition and will contribute to our Net Zero carbon neutrality target by 2050 or before. This contract follows a similar one, signed earlier this year, for two LNG-powered VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers), to be delivered in 2022.” underlined Luc Gillet, senior vice president shipping at Total. “LNG as a marine fuel remains the best and immediately available solution to reduce the carbon footprint of our shipping activities”.

The supply of LNG for these four LNG-powered vessels will be provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.

Hafnia places order at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI)

Also on Wednesday, Hafnia confirmed its order for two Aframax-type LR2 vessels equipped with liquefied natural gas propulsion.

The order was made through Hafnia’s Vista JV with CSSC Shipping, the company said in its statement.

The vessels are being built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) and will immediately be chartered by Total on long term time charters with fixed earnings upon delivery in 2023.

Each tanker will be 250 meters long with 12 cargo tanks, enabling a carrying capacity of 110,000 deadweight tons (DWT) or 133,500 cubic meters.

Featuring an LNG fuel capacity of 3,600 cubic meters, the vessels will have a range of 13,500 nautical miles when sailing on LNG at 14.5 knots.