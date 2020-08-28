Total taps Shearwater for survey over Mauritania blocks

August 28, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Shearwater GeoServices has received an award for a large towed streamer 3D acquisition and fast track processing project by Total in Mauritania.

Total was awarded two new deepwater exploration and production contracts for Blocks C15 and C31 back in December 2018. The two blocks cover an area of 14,175 square kilometres.

Shearwater said on Friday that the exploration survey covers 6,000 sq. km in the C15 and C31 Blocks.

Shearwater will use an ultra-wide tow Flexisource configuration, the largest triple source spread to date, together with Fast Track processing enabled by its proprietary Reveal software.

The two-and-a-half-month survey is scheduled to start in 3Q 2020, adding to other recent activity in North West Africa for Shearwater.

It will be carried out by the SW Empress vessel, formerly known as Polar Empress.

“This award confirms that our strong client focus and leadership of the consolidation in the marine geophysical industry, has positioned us well to navigate through these challenging times”, said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

Also this week, Shearwater received an award from CGG for a 3D survey in Norway.

The survey, which has already started, is being conducted by the SW Amundsen.