Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy TotalEnergies to supply South Korean player with LNG until 2033

TotalEnergies to supply South Korean player with LNG until 2033

Project & Tenders
September 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has secured a multi-year deal to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea’s HD Hyundai Chemical. This boosts the French player’s LNG sales growth.

Illustration; Source: TotalEnergies

The heads of agreement (HoA) with HD Hyundai Chemical will see TotalEnergies deliver 200,000 tons of LNG per year for seven years, spanning the period from 2027 to 2033, with prices indexed both to Brent and Henry Hub.

The French player claims that this agreement strengthens its long-term position in South Korea, which is described as the world’s third-largest LNG-importing country, where the firm recently won an LNG supply agreement with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS).

Related Article

As LNG serves as “a true transition energy” in Asia, the company believes that it mitigates the intermittency of renewable energy sources and reduces emissions when it replaces coal in electricity generation.

Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies, commented: “We are pleased with this agreement with HD Hyundai Chemical, which will supply natural gas to one of their industrial sites. This agreement allows us to continue securing long-term sales in Asia and reduce our exposure to spot market gas prices.”

TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to around 50% by 2030, reduce carbon emissions, eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.

Recently, the firm’s board of directors confirmed the relevance and progress of its strategy as a differentiated and profitably growing energy major and decided to adjust the pace of share buybacks to the energy environment to face economic and geopolitical uncertainties and retain room to maneuver.

TotalEnergies’ board of directors highlighted the relevance of the French player’s profitable growth transition strategy anchored on two pillars: oil and gas, mainly LNG, and integrated power.

The company is also expanding its oil and gas footprint, as illustrated by the addition of four offshore exploration permits in Liberia.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles