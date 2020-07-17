Trelleborg adds new chief financial officer

Trelleborg Group has appointed Fredrik Nilsson as new chief financial officer. He will assume the position during the first quarter of 2021.

Nilsson will succeed Ulf Berghult, who has decided to leave his position to take up work outside the group. Ulf will complete the 2020 year-end report before leaving Trelleborg for his new assignment.

Fredrik Nilsson most recently served as the CFO of AAK. He worked at AAK for nearly 14 years, holding the position of CFO for the past seven years. Prior to his time at AAK, Fredrik worked at Sandvik for just over six years.

“We are pleased about the recruitment of Fredrik. His broad experience of a global finance function from relevant industries combined with a strong business focus makes Fredrik an excellent addition to Trelleborg. I look forward to working together with Fredrik on the continued development of the group,” said Peter Nilsson, president and CEO of Trelleborg.

“It is with great confidence and pleasure that I have accepted this assignment. I am strongly committed to driving global businesses and I am enormously motivated, yet also very humble to the assignment, to address the challenge of further advancing Trelleborg together with new colleagues in all parts of the world where the group is active,” added Fredrik Nilsson.

Ulf Berghult has been Chief Financial Officer of Trelleborg since 2012.

“My decision to leave Trelleborg has not been an easy one. I previously informed Peter and Trelleborg that my ambition, before I end my professional career, is to return to a more operational economic and financial role. An opportunity of this nature has now emerged and I have accepted an offer from a private equity-owned company, where I will have the opportunity to work closer to the operational business,” said Ulf Berghult.