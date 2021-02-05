Trelleborg thermal insulation for Hod project

February 5, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Trelleborg’s offshore operation in Norway has secured a contract from Randaberg Industries, to provide Vikotherm R3 thermal insulation for the 10 inch VFS-2 spool skid set for the Hod field development project, located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the North Sea.

This collaboration between Trelleborg, Randaberg Industries and Subsea 7, is also the first contract for application of Trelleborg’s Vikotherm R3 material on pipeline spool field joints.

Trelleborg’s Vikotherm R3 material will insulate 13 pipeline spool field joints, protecting the welded joints from seawater corrosion and damage.

It will also lower heat loss to ensure the pipeline spool temperature maintenance, providing flow assurance to reduce the likelihood of production stoppage.

Elisabeth Fjeldstad, Proposal Manager at Trelleborg’s offshore operation in Norway, says:

“This is the first instance of Vikotherm R3 used to protect pipeline spool field joints. The short application period of the material allows our customers to quickly assemble the pipeline structure with minimal delays during the coating process.”

Vikotherm R3 is the latest generation of thermal insulation material, for unlimited water depth capability and high temperature performance up to +180 OC. According to Trelleborg, this high performance subsea thermal insulation material is flexible with excellent adhesion. The material requires minimal up-front engineering and design, while offering fast application.

The Aker BP operated Hod field sits in the southernmost part of the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The first discovery took place in 1974 with first oil in 1990, however it stopped producing in 2012.

The redevelopment of the Hod field now includes installation of a new NUI (Normally Unmanned Installation) named Hod B, production and gas lift pipelines and umbilical tied-back to Valhall.

The offshore work will take place Q3 & Q4 2021.