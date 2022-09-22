Tripartite agreement in place for emerging subsea clean energy market

September 22, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy, and Verlume have signed a triparty memorandum of understanding (MoU) to identify and discuss potential opportunities for collaboration on integrated wave energy and subsea energy storage solutions for the emerging subsea clean energy market.

Integrated wave energy and subsea storage solution layout (Courtesy of Mocean Energy)

In the drive towards lower carbon operations, the MoU will explore the opportunities for integrated wave energy, energy storage and power delivery solutions to facilitate the electrification of subsea assets as well as the utilization of renewable energy within harsh, deep-sea environments.

Over an initial two-year period, the MoU will see the three parties exploit and share their combined capabilities within the subsea market to enable the deployment of a reliable, uninterrupted power supply located at point of use for electrical power solutions.

This could be within temporary, permanent or back-up use cases, including for charging systems for underwater vehicles and subsea production control systems.

Within the scope of the MoU, Baker Hughes will bring its expertise as one of the leaders in the design and manufacture of subsea production equipment, by supplying subsea hardware including controls systems, power systems and other ancillary equipment.

Verlume’s scope of supply will focus on the design and delivery of its Halo subsea energy storage system and Mocean Energy will be concentrated on the design and delivery of its Blue Star wave energy converters.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Mocean Energy lands funds to build wave energy device for oil and gas sector Posted: 6 months ago

All parties are currently involved in Renewables for Subsea Power, a project combining Mocean Energy’s wave energy converter and Verlume’s Halo to deliver low carbon power and communication to subsea infrastructure such as Baker Hughes’ subsea controls equipment.

This project, which will undergo onshore testing in late 2022, is a demonstration of the collaboration which has already taken place between the three signatories, and the types of opportunities that can now be further explored as part of the MoU.

Cameron McNatt, managing director at Mocean Energy, said: “For Mocean Energy, partners like Baker Hughes and Verlume, who have complementary technologies and skills, are essential to delivering complete solutions to address growing customer demand. The signing of the MoU marks a key milestone in our supportive relationship with these partners, and in our growth journey.”

Romain Chambault, vice president services & offshore Europe at Baker Hughes, added: “The signing of this strategic MOU demonstrates Baker Hughes commitment to support our customers in finding clean energy technology solutions to decarbonize their offshore assets. Being a subsea integrator in this partnership with Mocean Energy and Verlume, we believe we can deliver a turn-key solution that meets the expectations of our customers and regulatory bodies.”

The non-exclusive MoU is not intended to establish any joint venture, partnership or other legal entity among the three signatories, the parties have noted.