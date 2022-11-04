Tripartite partnership set up for early phase offshore wind site evaluation

November 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS, SAND Geophysics and Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to provide early-phase ground condition and geohazard evaluations for offshore wind farm development.

The partnership aims to support wind farm front-end engineering design (FEED) studies and survey evaluation and design (SED) through the development of multi-client desktop studies.

The companies will develop joint products with the principal objective of creating an offering that reduces development cycle times at a cost-effective price point.

Through combined geoscience expertise, the partners said they will conduct detailed desktop studies using relevant subsurface data to identify existing and upcoming site evaluation opportunities in both mature and frontier markets.

The focus will be on optimizing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of ground model development for foundation and data survey designs.

“With combined expertise in geophysics, geology, geotechnical engineering, and environmental geotechnics in combination with long offshore wind experience, this partnership brings unrivaled capabilities to early-phase ground condition evaluations and risk assessments,” Ivar Slengesol, VP of New Energy Solutions at TGS, said.

Thomas Langford, director for Offshore Energy at NGI, emphasizes the need for streamlined project execution, using a multidisciplinary data-driven approach to meet the growing demands of offshore wind projects.

“Fulfilling this need starts with desktop studies and survey planning covered by this agreement and follows the interpretation and application of data into detailed engineering design. This collaboration is an important step in this direction for NGI as part of our strategy to support the acceleration of the energy transition through enabling technologies together with the industry,” Langford concluded.

The cooperation agreement follows a comprehensive desktop study that the partnership has jointly provided as a multi-client product to consortia that are currently preparing to bid for offshore wind development rights in Norway.