Tripartite partnership set up for global survey-augmented ROV services

Tripartite partnership set up for global survey-augmented ROV services

September 29, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French underwater robotics company Forssea Robotics has entered into an agreement with Mauritius-headquartered Deep Ocean Search (DOS) and its French sister company The Deep Company (TDC) to deploy survey-augmented remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services globally.

Source: Forssea Robotics via LinkedIn

Forssea said that this shall boost its capacity to offer a larger scope of shallow water ROV services in an international context, but also lay the groundwork for the next generation of equipment currently developed in-house.

The announcement follows multiple collaborations, including TDC supporting Forssea’s operations during several offshore wind farm surveys in France, while DOS assisted a two-month underwater construction campaign offshore Malaysia.

More recently, the parties were hired by a “leading international offshore contractor” to deploy the Argos ROV at an oil and gas field. The campaign included assets visual inspections as well as several multi-beam echosounder (MBES) and pipe tracker (TSS) passes along a partially buried pipeline in up to 100 meters of depth.

