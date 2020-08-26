Triton Knoll foundations and export cables in place

August 26, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

All turbine foundations and export cables have been installed at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm in the UK.

According to project developer RWE, the installation of the 90 monopile foundations and two lengths of 50km export cable was completed this week.

Seaway 7’s Seaway Strashnov and DEME’s Innovation were in charge of installing the foundations.

Boskalis’ vessel Ndurance laid and buried both lengths of the 220kV cables, which link the two offshore substation platforms to the onshore electrical network.

“We are delighted to have completed this phase of construction within the summer delivery window despite the impacts of Covid19. This is a great credit to all of our supply chain partners and everyone working in the Triton Knoll team,” said Project Director for Triton Knoll and RWE Renewables Julian Garnsey.

“We have made excellent progress on the project to date, and look forward to installation of the first offshore turbines in early 2021.”

Triton Knoll will comprise 90 MHI Vestas 9.5 MW turbines located 32 kilometers off the Lincolnshire coast. Commissioning is planned in 2021.

The project is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%).