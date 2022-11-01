TrueOcean launches digital subsea survey data platform

November 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Germany-headquartered subsea geo-information specialist TrueOcean has launched a new digital platform that unifies subsea survey data formats.

According to TrueOcean, the smart marine data platform (MDP) accelerates the transformation of marine data acquired by underwater sensors, including multibeam echo sounders and related systems, into actionable, easily shared information and insight via the cloud.

“Lots of companies still used hard drives to bring survey data ashore for analysis. It can take weeks until results are available, but the changing offshore wind landscape demands a much faster and more agile approach to acquiring and managing marine data,” said Jann Wendt, founder of TrueOcean.

“Our platform offers this now and is ready to unlock new savings and business models when autonomous vehicles start to deliver exponentially more data at a fraction of today’s costs over the next few years.”

The platform is said to be designed to foster internal collaboration and streamline subsea engineering and maintenance projects by enabling easy sharing of information and insight to approved stakeholders.

TrueOcean said it can radically shorten the transition from data to actionable insight and information with the MDP, which enables access to underwater sensor data in near real-time. Also, the platform’s automated analytics improves the quality and presents results within standardized parameters, so stakeholders are not required to purchase multiple software packages.

“We have taken a completely technology agnostic approach in that data from any subsea sensors can be directly transmitted to our platform, where it is safely stored in a maintained and secured data space, which also provides full management and processing capabilities. From here it is accessible to all project stakeholders according to the permissions given,” said TrueOcean co-founder and CEO Frithjof Hennemann.