Tsuneishi Shipbuilding nets deal for four methanol-powered boxships

Japanese shipbuilder Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has received an order for four methanol-fueled 5,900 TEU containerships.

As informed, this is the third order for methanol-fueled vessels following the KAMSARMAX AEROLINE and TESS66 AEROLINE, and the first order for a methanol-fueled container carrier.

Recently, the shipbuilder has been contracted to provide two 81,200 dwt methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax dry bulk newbuilds for Greek shipowner Diana Shipping.

The vessels will feature a MITSUI-MAN B&W 6G80ME-C10.5- LGIM-EGRTC, a dual-fuel methanol and heavy oil main engine manufactured by MITSUI E&S Co., which will be the first in Japan to be installed on a ship.

The design of the ships has been developed based on the concept of a final solution for the zero CO₂ emission vessel through the use of green methanol.

Green methanol refers to methanol synthesized from recovered CO₂ and hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources, or bio-methanol produced from biomass, which are considered carbon neutral.

Therefore, not only the main engine but also all on-board generators, HiMSEN engine (8H32DF-LM) which will be supplied by HD Hyundai, can be methanol-fueled.

This can contribute to carbon neutrality, the shipbuilder noted. In addition, the containerships will have equipment to receive large-capacity alternative maritime power supply and zero CO₂ emissions can be achieved by shutting down the generators while anchoring.