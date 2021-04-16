Tsuneishi unveiles new LNG-fueled Kamsarmax design

April 16, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has developed a new LNG-fueled Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier design.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

The vessel is predicted to achieve a reduction of CO2 emissions of 40 per cent compared to the standard value against the EEDI.

Tsuneishi obtained approval in principle from international classification society Lloyd’s Register for its newbuild dry bulk carrier Kamsarmax GF class.

The 229 metres long, 32.26 wide, and 80,000-85,000 deadweight-tonne (dwt) vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that runs on LNG or marine fuel.

The ship is designed to achieve a 40 per cent carbon emissions reduction rate, exceeding International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 30 per cent EEDI Phase 3 reduction requirement for bulk carriers after 2025.

In addition to carbon reduction, Tsuneishi reports it will also significantly reduce sulfur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).