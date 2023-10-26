TÜV SÜD assumes role of certification authority for CertifHy H2 scheme

October 26, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

TÜV SÜD has been officially recognized as a certification body for CertifHy, the nongovernmental certification scheme for promoting certified proof of origin for hydrogen throughout Europe.

TÜV SÜD has been a member of the CertifHy consortium from its inception in 2014/2015 and is said to have contributed its certification expertise to the development of the scheme.

In the first phase of the project, TÜV SÜD said its experts provided advice on the set-up of the non-governmental scheme, in phase two, the company acted as certifier and delivered pilot certifications of five projects and in the third phase, TÜV SÜD offered training to other certification bodies interested in certifying and auditing CertifHy projects.

According to TÜV SÜD, CertifHy aims to facilitate and advance the production, procurement and use of non-renewable, renewable and low-carbon hydrogen.

The CertifHy non-governmental certification (NGC) scheme in Europe was developed to support the growth of the hydrogen market by providing a reliable tool for consumers to track hydrogen’s origin and environmental credentials, TÜV SÜD said, noting that the certificates facilitate the trade of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen throughout Europe.

“We are convinced that CertifHy will play a critical role in the breakthrough of the hydrogen economy in Europe. TÜV SÜD has accompanied and driven the development of the CertifHy scheme from the very beginning. We developed our own standard for the certification of GreenHydrogen as early as 2011 in the form of CMS 70 which has provided us with an in-depth understanding of this specific market. We are all very pleased that we can now also support our customers with certification of proof of origin under CertifHy,” Klaus Nürnberger, Head of the Certification Body “Climate and Energy,” TÜV SÜD Industrie Service, said.

Click here to read more about hydrogen in Europe.