Two firms embark on merger quest to create ‘formidable force’ in offshore energy market intelligence

September 8, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Aberdeen-based Archer Knight (Holdings) Limited has revealed a merger deal to acquire Singapore’s Energy Maritime Associates (EMA), which will enable both players to redefine their position in the offshore energy market intelligence landscape while paving the way for an expanded employment plan.

David Sheret (Archer Knight) and David Boggs (Energy Maritime Associates); Source: Archer Knight

This merger, which combines two specialist offshore energy advisory firms with distinct competencies, strengthens the duo’s commitment to providing top-tier market intelligence and sparks continued global expansion and job creation in the offshore energy intelligence sector. It fuses EMA’s expertise in floating energy with Archer Knight’s established presence in the offshore energy sector.

Mike Watson, Co-founder and Executive Director of Archer Knight, commented: “This transformative deal allows us to tap into EMA’s esteemed expertise in floating energy and leverage our combined strengths to offer highly specialised market intelligence solutions to our clients worldwide.”

Both Archer Knight and EMA will continue to operate as distinct entities under the same group, leveraging their shared capabilities to drive innovation and provide enhanced market intelligence offerings. While maintaining EMA as a stand-alone entity within the group, the focus will be on expanding and digitising its core services.

David Boggs, EMA’s Founder and new Executive Director at Archer Knight Holdings, remarked: “This merger provides EMA with an expanded platform and resources to pursue our growth strategy and signifies our mutual commitment to providing market-leading offshore energy intelligence. Together, we will be able to provide enhanced offerings, drive industry innovation, and deliver additional value to our clients worldwide.”

In preparation for its Series A equity raise, Archer Knight is gearing up for a significant expansion over the next year. The merger deal will allow a projected creation of ten new jobs, enabled by a substantial debt facility of up to £1,000,000, which demonstrates Archer Knight’s commitment to expanding operations in – what it deems to be – key international markets, with offices in the UK, U.S., Singapore, and China.

David Sheret, Co-founder and Executive Director of Archer Knight, reiterates their growth-focused agenda, saying, “With offices in key strategic locations and a strong combined client base of over 175 offshore energy-focused companies, we are well-positioned to seize global market opportunities in the offshore energy sector and position ourselves as an attractive investment proposition when we decide to launch our next investment round.”

According to Archer Knight, this merger positions the combined company to be “a formidable force” within the offshore energy market intelligence sector.