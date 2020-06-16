UECC cuts steel for second LNG-Hybrid PCTC

Norway-based provider of shortsea RoRo transportation United European Car Carriers (UECC) has cut steel for its second LNG battery hybrid-powered PCTC.

Courtesy of UECC

European Car Carriers (UECC), jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines has ordered two next-generation PCTCs of which the first would be delivered in 2021.

In October last year, the company confirmed its option with China Ship Building Trading and Jiangnan Shipyard Group for the third LNG-powered pure car truck carrier (PCTC), this time slated for the company’s Atlantic short sea trade.

The new orders will push the UECC dual-fuel LNG fleet to five vessels.

The steel cutting for the second newbuild took place at the Jiangnan Shipyard, Shanghai, China.

UECC’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen has previously stated that “the LNG /Battery/Hybrid installation will be a pioneering design and will take UECC beyond the IMO target of 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.”