UECC’s LNG-powered PCTCs to ship trams to Oslo

September 28, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

European short sea carrier UECC will use its dual-fuel LNG PCTC vessels to deliver new trams for the City of Oslo, Norway.

The first tram was loaded on the UECC dual-fuel LNG PCTC Auto Eco in Pasajes, Spain on September 11 of this year, then transshipped onto the conventionally powered M/V Spica Leader in Zeebrugge, arriving in Drammen on September 19.

Auto Eco with new tram bound for Oslo; Image courtesy: UECC

Another four trams will be delivered in 2020, with regular shipments commencing in September 2021 and continuing through the delivery of all 87 vehicles.

“UECC will take delivery of our first LNG battery-hybrid PCTC at the end of 2021, with two more to follow,” UECC CEO Glenn Edvardsen notes.

“Once these vessels join our fleet, we expect to deliver the remainder of the new trams all the way to Norway using this world-leading eco technology.”

UECC, which is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines, ordered three next-generation battery hybrid LNG PCTCs in 2019.

The ships, to be delivered from July 2021 onwards, were ordered from China Ship Building Trading and Jiangnan Shipyard Group.

For the Oslo delivery, UECC is cooperating with the Spanish mobility company CAF, producer of the trams, and Noatum Logistics (UGL), the Spanish freight forwarding company.

The trams will be shipped partially assembled, with final assembly, testing and detailing to be completed upon delivery in Oslo.

The total value of the tram order is estimated in excess of €360 million. All 87 trams are expected to be in service by the end of 2024.