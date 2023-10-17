UK decommissioning firm sets sight on CCUS projects

October 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK well decommissioning company Well-Safe Solutions is targeting carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) projects with the appointment of the company’s first energy transition manager.

Alexa Duncan; Source: Well-Safe

Well-Safe announced on 17 October that it is adding CCUS as well as geothermal project capabilities to its offering with the appointment of Alexa Duncan as the energy transition manager.

The development of these project capabilities is said to be part of a wider company strategy to expand the business with new service lines offered internationally.

According to James Richards, Well Abandonment Director at Well-Safe, market research and client feedback indicate an opportunity for the company to apply the lessons learned and collaborative working practices it delivers in well plug and abandonment to these fields.

“Well-Safe Solutions is at the forefront of the well plug and abandonment industry and working closely with clients to reduce their carbon footprint,” Duncan said.

“With the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimating CO2 storage capacity of 78 billion tonnes on the UK continental shelf alone, there is a clear opportunity for Well-Safe Solutions to apply its considerable expertise when assisting our clients on the journey to net zero carbon emissions.”

The Aberdeen-headquartered company recently announced the Well-Safe Resources service line and the opening of Well-Safe Solutions in Perth, Western Australia.