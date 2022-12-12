UK firm goes to West Africa to carry out rig services

December 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered ADC Energy has secured a contract with a “major operator” in West Africa for the provision of operational assurance and rig acceptance, said to be worth $250,000.

ADC Energy stated it is set to provide a focused approach to operational assurance, and acceptance services for rig equipment, dynamic positioning, marine and well control, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) activity.

The contract is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to take around a month to complete.

The company will manage the project from its headquarters in Aberdeen and will assign a dedicated senior project engineer to act as the technical focal point for the duration of the contract.

“Having worked with the client and its global operations for a number of years, we were pleased to be invited to tender for rig inspection services for the company’s operations in West Africa,” said Jason McGill, business development manager at ADC Energy.

“We understand their processes and how they want to do things. On top of that, they understand us and what we deliver, and trust our ability to meet their expectations.”

According to ADC Energy, the project benefits from its continuity with both the operator’s rig intake process and the drillship, allowing for previously identified observations to be revisited to ensure appropriate action has been taken to prevent reoccurrence.

The company also said it had developed a work scope in collaboration with the operator and drilling contractor that applies any lessons learned from recent operations, incorporating data analysis from onboard condition-based monitoring systems.

It is worth noting that ADC Energy recently secured a long-term contract for the provision of rig integrity and inspection services with Petronas Carigali (PCSB), a subsidiary of Malaysia’s oil and gas giant Petronas.

Through its local partner, Onyx IES, the company won a three-year contract to deliver rig integrity and inspection services, including inspection and operational assurance audits of mobile offshore drilling units for PCSB’s domestic assets.