UK government moves to unlock full potential of marine energy

May 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The United Kingdom (UK) has formed a new Marine Energy Task Force as a strategic move to unlock the full potential of tidal and wave technologies nationwide.

Morlais demonstration zone (Courtesy of Welsh government)

Announced by Michael Shanks MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, on May 8, the new task force will gather industry leaders to identify deployment barriers, map required investment, and deliver a strategic roadmap to advance marine energy in the UK.

“I’m pleased to announce that an industry-led Marine Energy Task Force is being assembled to consider marine energy deployment throughout the UK,” said Minister Shanks. “Its key outcome will be the delivery of a strategic roadmap, including recommendations for removing barriers, along with estimates of the investment required to deliver the UK’s marine energy potential.”

Minister Shanks also highlighted the growing impact of marine energy in Wales, which has already attracted £292 million in investment and supported the creation of 429 full-time jobs.

As explained, the task force’s findings will be published by the Marine Energy Council, the trade association and representative body for the UK’s tidal stream and wave energy industries, and presented to the government to inform future policy and support.

It was noted that tidal stream energy remains a key priority, with over 130 MW of capacity expected by 2029, largely thanks to recent Contracts for Difference (CfD) rounds, while wave energy continues to receive R&D backing, with long-term commercial viability seen as within reach.

Minister Shanks also reaffirmed support for floating offshore wind, with the Celtic Sea leasing Round 5 now entering its final stages.

Jay Sheppard, Project Manager, Marine Energy Wales, commented on the announcement: “The formation of the Marine Energy Task Force marks a critical step in turning ambition into action. For too long, the potential of our marine resources has been acknowledged but underutilized.

“This task force brings together the right expertise to chart a credible, coordinated path forward – one that addresses real-world barriers, unlocks private investment, and ensures that the benefits of marine energy are felt in coastal communities across the UK. It’s a moment of clarity and commitment for a sector ready to scale.”

The formation of the Marine Energy Task Force comes on the heels of joint commitments from the First Minister and the Secretary of State to deepen cooperation between governments and invest in the development of tidal energy technology in Wales and the wider UK.

