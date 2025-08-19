Back to overview
Home Subsea UK subsea technology and services firm appoints new CEO after a decade

UK subsea technology and services firm appoints new CEO after a decade

Business & Finance
August 19, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based subsea technology and services company SMD has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO), after the previous one spent a decade in the role.

Kenny Liu, SMD's new CEO. Source: SMD

The new CEO, Kenny Liu, is succeeding Julian Zhu, who led the establishment of SMD’s innovation division and oversaw the expansion of UK facilities.

“It’s been a pleasure to serve as SMD’s CEO during an important time in our history. As a company committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, this period has seen us reach significant milestones, including launching our first range of electric vehicles and establishing ourselves as a key player in the transition to electrification,” Zhu said.

“I worked closely with my successor, Kenny, during his time as deputy CEO and general manager, and I look forward to seeing him lead SMD into its next phase of growth.”

According to SMD, the new appointment signals a commitment to continuity and a bold strategic vision for the company as it progresses toward its target of £90 million (around €104.2 million) turnover by 2027. 

Liu previously held roles at Dynex and TEC.

“SMD is known across the industry for its commitment to engineering excellence underwater. I am proud to be taking on this role as CEO at such a pivotal time for the business,” Liu said. “Our team is delivering market-leading solutions to clients across the globe, and my focus will remain on building strong customer partnerships, accelerating innovation, and creating the operational resilience needed for continued sustainable growth.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles