UKHO rolls out beta version of Seabed Mapping Service

November 27, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has launched a new Beta version of its Seabed Mapping Service, now available via the ADMIRALTY Marine Data Portal.

The ADMIRALTY Marine Data Portal is the UKHO’s portal for a wide range of marine data sets ranging from the seabed to the coast, offshore and beyond.

This includes extensive data on bathymetry, wrecks and obstructions, as well as a range of apps and APIs, to enable users to help inform a wide range of decisions to support a safe, secure and thriving future for the blue economy.

The Seabed Mapping Service provides access to data that has been collated, processed and validated by UKHO experts. The service, launched as a beta service, means that it will be continually tested and improved, ensuring it fulfils user needs.

As a beta service, it is fully available to use, however we invite users to submit feedback about the service’s usability and suitability to meet their needs. This feedback will form part an iterative approach and enable us to align the service closer to the user needs and supporting a more seamless user journey.

UKHO product manager, Paul Marks, said:

“At the UKHO, we pride ourselves on helping meet the evolving needs of existing customers as well as users in new markets. We encourage feedback and input from users on our Seabed Mapping Service. Through this, we will help people make better use of the marine environment and our blue economy through sustainable decision-making based on detailed seabed information.”

The UKHO is a member of the Marine Environmental Data and Information Network (MEDIN), a partnership of UK organisations committed to improving access to UK marine data. In addition to the Beta Seabed Mapping Data Service, users can also explore and download the UK bathymetry holdings within MEDIN accredited archive and download bathymetry data which is freely available under an Open Government Licence.