CETO will be deployed at a site between SAITEC’s DemoSATHoffshore wind turbine (back left) and Tecnalia’s HarshLab (front right).
Carnegie Clean Energy launches InvestorHub to streamline shareholder updates

Business Developments & Projects
April 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Australia’s wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy has rolled out a new online portal designed to centralise investor communications and provide regular updates on its key projects.

Source: Carnegie Clean Energy

According to Carnegie, the platform, InvestorHub, will host content including project developments, videos, and corporate news, with an interactive Q&A feature for shareholders and interested parties to engage with the company.

The initiative comes as Carnegie progresses several strategic developments, including the ACHIEVE CETO deployment, scale-up of the MoorPower system, and its ongoing collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

According to the company, the tool aims to support transparent investor relations as Carnegie advances its commercialization efforts.

“As we continue to grow and commercialise our products, it is vital we keep our investors fully informed. The new, interactive investor hub allows us to connect more directly with shareholders and deliver updates and news directly to shareholders,” said Carnegie CEO Jonathan Fievez.

Users can sign up for the portal and submit questions or feedback through the Q&A feature accompanying each update.

Just recently, Carnegie secured a contract with the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) to install and test its CETO wave energy technology in Spain.

