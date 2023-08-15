Premium
UK’s blueprint for energy security goes hand in hand with net-zero as oil & gas, nuclear and renewables join forces
After the energy security woes wreaked havoc on the global stage last year, countries around the globe, including the United Kingdom, are taking steps to shore up different energy supplies in a bid to make the system more resilient to shocks. In line with this, the UK government recently set out plans to scale up the deployment of renewables, ramp up nuclear and maximise the oil and gas production from the North Sea to power up Britain from within.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...