Illustration; Source: Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy UK’s blueprint for energy security goes hand in hand with net-zero as oil & gas, nuclear and renewables join forces
Premium

UK’s blueprint for energy security goes hand in hand with net-zero as oil & gas, nuclear and renewables join forces

August 15, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

After the energy security woes wreaked havoc on the global stage last year, countries around the globe, including the United Kingdom, are taking steps to shore up different energy supplies in a bid to make the system more resilient to shocks. In line with this, the UK government recently set out plans to scale up the deployment of renewables, ramp up nuclear and maximise the oil and gas production from the North Sea to power up Britain from within.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Illustration; Source: Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)