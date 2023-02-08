Back to overview Home Subsea UK’s Ofgem grants licenses for electricity links to three EU countries Premium UK’s Ofgem grants licenses for electricity links to three EU countries Project & Tenders February 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak UK energy market regulator Ofgem has granted electricity interconnector licenses for three energy links that will connect the UK with three countries in the European Union. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Free two week Trial Try Now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: interconnectors View post tag: licenses View post tag: ofgem Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 14 days ago Tender seeks survey services for France-UK electricity links Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 14 days ago Posted: 2 months ago Ofgem: FAB Link retains cap and floor regime in principle Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 2 months ago Posted: 8 days ago McDermott joins in on Greece-Africa interconnector project Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 8 days ago Posted: 2 days ago UK National Grid reports busiest January on record for its subsea interconnectors Categories: Business & Finance Posted: 2 days ago Related Partners Partner ZF Friedrichshafen AG Partner Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported… Partner Navingo B.V.