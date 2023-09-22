Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister; Source: UK government
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy UK’s shift in net-zero policy raises red flag: Is this a godsend for people’s pockets or wishful thinking?
Premium

UK’s shift in net-zero policy raises red flag: Is this a godsend for people’s pockets or wishful thinking?

September 22, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The dust has yet to settle after the UK’s Prime Minister laid out changes in net-zero policies with the aim of lessening the alleged burden imposed on British people by costly vehicle and home upgrades. The amended approach to net-zero and incoming reactions to it open up a whole new can of worms. Did Britain take a series of U-turns on what is perceived to be key climate pledges? Can the country still reach net-zero aspirations with these changes in place? Is the overwhelming backlash, which has pegged this pivot as a costly mistake, justified? Will the scrapping of these policies delay the inevitable or really enable people to save money for a rainy day?

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister; Source: UK government