UK’s shift in net-zero policy raises red flag: Is this a godsend for people’s pockets or wishful thinking?

The dust has yet to settle after the UK’s Prime Minister laid out changes in net-zero policies with the aim of lessening the alleged burden imposed on British people by costly vehicle and home upgrades. The amended approach to net-zero and incoming reactions to it open up a whole new can of worms. Did Britain take a series of U-turns on what is perceived to be key climate pledges? Can the country still reach net-zero aspirations with these changes in place? Is the overwhelming backlash, which has pegged this pivot as a costly mistake, justified? Will the scrapping of these policies delay the inevitable or really enable people to save money for a rainy day?