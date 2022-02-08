Unifeeder bunkers VARO’s renewable biofuel in ‘major decarbonisation move’

February 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Short-sea operator Unifeeder Group has bunkered its first sustainable 100% biofuel from oil refiner and supplier VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam as part of the collaboration targeting reduced carbon footprint of the shipping industry.

Elbsummer. Courtesy of VARO Energy

As disclosed, in September 2021, feeder vessel Elbsummer was bunkered biofuel B50 (50%) and underwent a scheduled main engine overhaul, which allowed the biofuel B100 (100%), to be trialled.

Now, Unifeeder has bunkered 400 mt of VARO’s Advanced Renewable Biofuel B100A during Elbsummer’s recent call to the Port of Rotterdam.

VARO explained that its biofuels are produced from certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue. Biofuel B100 is said to reduce CO2 emissions up to 90% well-to-exhaust and eliminate SOX emissions almost entirely.

The move is in line with DP World-owned Unifeeder’s commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions for its fleet by at least 50% by 2040.

Hans Staal, director, Fuel Supply at Unifeeder, said: “Being able to operate our vessels on 100% biofuel is a true game-changer and a major stepping stone on the Unifeeder Group’s journey towards net-zero emissions. We applaud the support and constructive approach seen from the vessel’s owners, Elbdeich Reederei, and look forward to implementing biofuels on many other vessels in our fleet during 2022.”

“This is the energy transition in action. A fundamental part of our strategy is to enable our customers to decarbonise by providing solutions for their cleaner energy needs”, added Dev Sanyal, CEO of VARO.

“By working together with them and by providing new, cleaner energy products we can together accelerate the transition to new solutions the world needs. It is our privilege to serve Unifeeder and we are excited by this new collaboration.”

In 2021, Unifeeder and Dutch marine biofuels supplier GoodFuels also collaborated and completed their first bunkering of sustainable marine biofuel in the Port of Rotterdam.

Last year, Unifeeder launched its Actual Emission Tracker, a tool that allows for users to calculate greenhouse gas emissions at the specific twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) level, providing companies with further insight into the carbon impact of their activity.

Recently, the short-sea operator selected Svitzer’s carbon-neutral towage services to boost its decarbonisation goals.

