Unique adds Sonardyne Ranger 2 to GoM portfolio

Unique Group has selected Sonardyne technology to enhance its offering in the US Gulf of Mexico energy sector.

Unique added two Ranger 2 USBL positioning systems, complete with HPT 5000 transceivers and survey-room hardware and software.

The technology can quickly mobilise on vessels of opportunity and also surpass geophysical and geotechnical specs customers in the region need for their projects.

Ranger 2 tracks multiple underwater targets, such as deep towed sonar platforms and seabed coring equipment over extreme laybacks.

HPT transceiver is acoustic modem supporting communication with underwater targets equipped with a compatible 6G transponder.

It can track and gather data, as well as send command updates, for example to change logging regimes.

Furthermore, Ranger 2 can interface with vessel DP system of any manufacturer, to provide an independent position reference input.

Syed Taqvi, regional vice president – Americas, at Unique Group says,

“Our capital equipment investment decisions are driven by market demand, and our customers in the Gulf of Mexico are certainly demanding Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 time and time again.

“It offers excellent positioning from shallow to deep water, it is quick to install on vessels-of-opportunity and there’s a huge base of trained operators in the Gulf of Mexico who know how to use it to its potential.”

Char Franey, sales manager for Sonardyne in Houston said,

“Every underwater tracking project is different; different water depths, different vessels to operate from and different targets to position.

“That’s why we’ve engineered versatile Ranger 2 with impressive features list that come as standard.

“We’re confident Unique Group will see high utilisation rates for their new Sonardyne hardware this season and beyond.”