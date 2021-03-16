Unique Group grows survey division team and operations

March 16, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Integrated subsea and offshore solutions provider Unique Group has expanded its survey operations in the Netherlands, whilst strengthening its global survey team with three senior appointments.

Unique Group’s office and workshop facility in Werkendam, Netherlands (Courtesy of Unique Group)

The move is in line with the company’s strategy to provide autonomous survey solutions and technologically advanced survey and inspection equipment to customers in Europe via its Netherlands facility, and with a view to navigating the challenges brought by both Brexit legislation and COVID-19 restrictions, according to Unique Group.

With a large warehouse and servicing premises, the Werkendam-based facility will house significant stock of Unique Group’s core rental products including multibeam systems, magnetometers, side scan sonars, inertial navigation systems as well as a range of diver and ROV inspection equipment.

Maintaining the company’s ongoing global growth strategy, Unique Group has made three new senior appointments to its survey team, based in Singapore, Aberdeen and Houston.

Zac Lee joins as Senior Business Development Manager in Singapore, bringing over 10 years’ experience working in the technical and management roles within the subsea equipment sector.

Brook Rodger joins as UK Sales Manager in Aberdeen following management positions within subsea specialists Nortek and iXblue.

As Global Asset Manager, Houston-based subsea expert, Dave Ross, joins Unique Group with a remit to optimise increased asset investment across the Group through enhanced asset tracking and advanced visibility.

Sahil Gandhi, COO at Unique Group, said: “We are making good progress with our strategic goals for the Survey division; the addition of autonomous survey and equipment capabilities to our Netherlands office brings us closer to our clients in mainland Europe. Equally, our soon-to-be-launched e-commerce website, which will make ordering requirements easier for our customers, regardless of location”.

Andy Doggett, Unique Group’s Survey Equipment Group Director, added: “We are pleased to welcome Zac, Brook and Dave to the team, as they bring with them a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge which will add value to our clients and Unique Group alike”.