Updated converter station plan for UK-France interconnector gets OK

November 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

The FAB interconnector that will link Great Britain and France has received updated planning permission for its converter station in the UK.

The FAB Project will link the national electricity grids of Great Britain and France with the aim of increasing energy security, equalising electricity prices between the countries, cutting consumers’ bills, and enabling greater use of low-carbon electricity.

FAB Link Limited was granted planning permission on October 27 by the East Devon District Council for the HVDC converter station site to the east of the Harriers Court Industrial Estate, near Exeter airport.

The updated planning permission was based upon the amended design of the project from a capacity of 1,400 MW to 1,250 MW to reduce the overall impact of the project and to increase its cost efficiency.

James Dickson, FAB Link Project Director, said: “We are very pleased with this important milestone for the project. This unanimous decision recognises the overwhelming public interest in the project and the longstanding engagement the project has had with stakeholders. We’re very grateful to everyone who helped us achieve this.”

FAB Link has been recognized as a Project of Common Interest by the EU following support received from the French and UK governments.

Construction is planned to start in 2026, with completion expected by 2030 and commissioning in 2031.

Last year, Ofgem announced that the project is retaining its cap and floor regime in principle, following the needs case reassessment.