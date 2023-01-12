US company expands subsea product portfolio for offshore wind market

January 12, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Panduit, a US provider of electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has bought the subsea cable and pipe protection product portfolio and related technologies from South Korea marine manufacturer DongWon EN-Tec (DWE).

Representatives of Panduit and DWE following portfolio acquisition deal signing (Courtesy of Panduit)

The product portfolio covers URAPROTECT, a polyurethane submarine cable and pipe protector solution, bend stiffeners and restrictors, and J-Tube seals for wind turbine applications.

The deal makes way for Panduit to offer its Asia-Pacific customers a wide array of capabilities and a growing portfolio of complementary high-quality industrial products used for protecting power cable and fiber optic subsea cable installations against hazardous conditions.

The transaction is also expected to help the company further diversify its customer base and expand into markets at the forefront of megatrends within the offshore alternative energy and global communications bandwidth space.

John Buck, vice president for electrical infrastructure at Panduit, said: “I am pleased to complete this acquisition with our Asia Pacific team which expands our portfolio of high-quality products for offshore wind customers.“

“The acquisition of DWE’s product line and technology will allow us to accelerate our renewables growth strategy and invest in new product innovations for our customers as they build larger offshore wind installations in the future.”