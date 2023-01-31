US firm makes investment into two next-gen ROVs

January 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-based Baker Marine Solutions (BMS), a subsidiary of Baker Subsea Solutions (BSS), has made an investment into two “next-generation” inspection class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The two Outland 3000 Inspection class ROVs will be fitted with Tritech Gemini 1200ik multi beam sonars, Waterlinked DVLs, two-function manipulators, and cleaning capabilities.

According to BMS, the 3000 represents the latest evolution in Outland’s legacy of rugged, durable, and proven inspection class systems, and offers improved performance, built-in high-speed communication capability to support multiple ethernet devices, additional thrust and payload capacity, improved flexibility for integration of tooling and tool-free maintenance.

The systems are rated for 300 meters but can be upgraded to 600 meters.

“BSS is excited to further expand its capabilities and service offerings to our clients with these vehicles. The 3000 is the perfect platform to accomplish our goal of further establishing BSS as a leading provider in the UWILD, facility inspection, pre-decom, infrastructure, and mid -stream markets within both the oil & gas and renewables industries,” said President of BMS Jim Baker.

“Our Q1 calendar is filling up fast. This back log of work speaks to the trust our clients and partners put in BSS and the 3000’s will further our capabilities for our current client base, as well as assist us in introducing our best-in-class service offerings to new industries, markets, and clients.”

Delivery of the first system is scheduled for mid-February, with the second system expected to be delivered in mid-March.