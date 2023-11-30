V.Group, Aither to provide carbon credits for shipowners

November 30, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Ship management and marine services company V. Group and Aither, which provides carbon trading solutions for shipowners and other industries, have entered into strategic partnership focused on trading carbon credits for the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) scheme.

Illustration; Credit: V. Group

The EU Emissions Trading System requires organizations to account for their greenhouse gas emissions, helping to reduce emissions. ETS currently covers emissions in the energy, aviation, and manufacturing sectors and will cover emissions from maritime transport from January 2024.

V. Group has been preparing its systems and service offerings to be ready for ETS implementation. Decarbonization is a part of the overall V. strategy and the company joined hands with organizations, including the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moeller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, to provide a wide range of decarbonization services to shipowners.

These include the recently launched V.ERDE suite of products and complex operational, financial and environmental data for vessels managed by V. Group through its ShipSure platform. The firm’s technical services arm SeaTec has executed hundreds of eco and compliance retrofits globally.

Through this partnership with Aither, V. Group’s clients will have access to a dedicated online portal to ascertain the cost of the carbon that has been used, be given the opportunity to purchase carbon credits and have them deposited with the EU Registry in order to maintain compliance with the incoming EU ETS scheme.

The verified emissions data for vessels under technical management by V. Group will be provided to shipowners via the ShipSure platform.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Together, Aither and V. aim to deliver full-service solutions with the technical, financial and carbon expertise required to make fleets carbon-neutral while supporting the strategic business objectives of ship owners and investors.

“We are excited to be joining forces with V.Group which provides us with a second-to-none platform supporting decarbonisation in shipping. Through V.’s global reach and expansive digital infrastructure, we have been able to jointly build a solution for shipowners, which simplifies their journey through the incoming EU ETS legislation by providing an efficient platform in order to maintain compliance,” Jacopo Visetti, Co-Founder of Aither, said.

In addition to this, V.Ships can provide shipowners with support in their compliance with ETS through the following:

Systems capable of measuring and reporting emissions data after each vessel voyage, built directly into our ShipSure digital platform.

Ships’ partnership with a classification society that is an EU-accredited verifier of emissions data.

Systems to seamlessly transfer emissions data from the vessel to the classification society (for verification purposes) or directly to its shipowners’.

Annual EU ETS impact evaluation.

“Decarbonisation is top of mind for all shipowners around the world, and the inclusion of the shipping industry in the EU ETS scheme from 2024 has made the requirements for capturing verified emissions data even more imminent. We are pleased to be partnering with Aither to ensure that shipowners working with V. continue to receive the most seamless experience for carbon trading,” René Kofod-Olsen, Chief Executive Officer of V.Group, said.