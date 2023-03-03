Van Oord enters partnership for uncrewed remote operations

March 3, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Van Oord and Demcon unmanned systems have signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate in accelerating the developments in the field of uncrewed remote operations for marine purposes.

Demcon unmanned systems

Source: Demcon unmanned systems

The two companies have already collaborated for several years in the field of uncrewed surface vessel (USV) platform development for remote and autonomous survey operations.

The parties said their aim with the new agreement was to strengthen the relationship by further alignment on key strategic topics and building a long-term sustainable partnership.

“Van Oord is a leading international marine contractor with in-depth knowledge in different dredging, offshore wind, marine construction and infrastructural operations,” said Fedor Ester, Managing Director of Demcon unmanned systems.

“This valuable source of field experience and application knowledge enables Demcon unmanned systems as a ‘high-tech shipyard’ to develop innovative and value adding electric uncrewed vessel platforms and autonomous navigation technologies for offshore, coastal and inland water purposes.”

In March last year, Van Oord placed an order with Demcon for an unmanned autonomous survey vessel suitable for challenging offshore conditions.

The model can be used in support of dredging operations, installing offshore wind farms, and constructing maritime infrastructure.

Michel Koper, Director of Survey at Van Oord: “With four electrical USVs in operation and a seagoing version under construction, we are proud to say that we are able to provide sustainable survey solutions to our projects worldwide. Our remote survey operations contribute to our efficiency and our digitalisation agenda. We value the partnership with Demcon to get the best out of the developments.”