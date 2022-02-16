Van Oord picks Sofia inter-array cable supplier

February 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Hellenic Cables has won a contract by Van Oord Offshore Wind UK for the supply of 66 kV inter-array cables and accessories for the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind project in the UK.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will design, engineer, manufacture, test and supply approximately 360 kilometers of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories.

The cables will be manufactured at the company’s vertically integrated submarine cable production plant in Corinth, Greece. Production is expected to begin this year and to be completed in 2023.

Cable-laying vessel Nexus will be in charge of carrying out the installation.

“Hellenic Cables, as one of the largest cable producers, plays a key role in the energy transition. We are proud to support Van Oord for a greener energy world and a sustainable life on our planet supporting the decarbonisation efforts in UK,” said Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, Hellenic Cables’ parent company.

RWE’s Sofia offshore wind project is located on the Dogger Bank in the North Sea, 195 kilometers from the nearest point of the North East coast comprising an area of approximately 593 km2.

Van Oord is the EPCI contractor for the project’s inter-array cables and monopile foundations, under a contract won at the beginning of 2021. The export cable will be delivered by Prysmian.

The wind farm will feature 100 SG 14-222 DD turbines scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2026. Offshore construction is expected to start in 2023.