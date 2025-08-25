VARD takes on conversion job for 2010-built seismic vessel
Back to overview
Home Subsea VARD takes on conversion job for 2010-built seismic vessel

VARD takes on conversion job for 2010-built seismic vessel

Vessels
August 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s VARD is set to perform an extensive conversion of a seismic research vessel into a seismic source vessel for compatriot company Sanco Shipping.

Source: VARD

Following Sanco Shipping’s takeover of the PGS Apollo, now renamed Sanco Sailor, on July 31, the vessel sailed directly to Vard Langsten.

VARD said it will carry out significant structural modifications and upgrades to existing seismic equipment, and the installation of a DP2 system, all set to enhance the vessel’s operational capabilities.

The vessel, built in 2010, is 106.6 meters long and 19.2 meters wide.

“We did an extensive tendering between Norwegian yards and were glad to see that Vard Langsten was the most competitive. Based on their vast experience both with newbuilds and conversions, we are confident that Vard Langsten will meet our high expectations,” said Tommy Bøe, CTO at Sanco Shipping.

Wilhelm Eggesbø, SVP Aftersales at VARD, said: “This project is key for VARD in supporting an important client while applying the high level of competence required for such specialized work. It also contributes to further strengthening VARD’s position in the ship repair and conversion market.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles