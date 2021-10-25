Vattenfall seeks geotechnical and geophysical site investigation services

October 25, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Vattenfall has opened a tender for offshore wind geotechnical and geophysical site investigation works, looking to enter into framework agreements with multiple contractors.

Site investigation operations will be carried out during the development/construction phase of the developer’s offshore wind farm projects in the UK and European waters.

Following the tender, which is open until 24 November, Vattenfall expects to sign two-year framework agreements with six contractors, with the contracts having an option of being extended by twelve months two times.

The geotechnical and geophysical works under this tender are sought for projects in the UK, Germany, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Poland.