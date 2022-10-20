Vattenfall selects export cable team for 1.4 GW Norfolk Boreas

October 20, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Vattenfall has signed a contract with DEME Group and LS Cable & System to deliver export cables that will connect its 1.4 GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm to the UK national grid.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and testing of around 360 kilometres of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) export cables and fibre optic cables, including offshore installation and onshore jointing.

Works will be executed in 2026, involving a cable installation vessel, a trailing suction hopper dredger, and a fallpipe vessel from the DEME fleet.

The consortium between DEME Group and LS Cable & System was also selected as the preferred bidder for the export cable packages for the remainder of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone offshore wind project.

The value of the contract is between EUR 50 million and EUR 150 million.

Located 47 kilometres off the Norfolk coast in the UK, Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and comes ahead of the Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm.

At the beginning of this month, the developer signed a contract with Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions for the delivery of the grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas project.

Back in July, Vattenfall secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) for the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm for which geophysical and geotechnical site surveys are currently underway.

Subject to a final investment decision, construction on the project will begin next year and the project is expected to produce its first power in 2027.

Once complete, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone could produce renewable energy equivalent to the needs of over four million households and save about six million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

